Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Ark has a total market cap of $53.39 million and $2.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004542 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003499 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,529,916 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

