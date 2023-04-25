Arweave Price Tops $7.82 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $7.82 or 0.00027647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $260.98 million and $7.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,267.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00424555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00120888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

