ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.04 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, ASD has traded up 8% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

