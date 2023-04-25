Associated British Foods plc Declares Dividend of GBX 14.20 (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,000 ($24.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,348.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($15.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,076 ($25.93). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,973.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,729.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.98) to GBX 1,760 ($21.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.48) to GBX 1,900 ($23.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.23) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,976.67 ($24.69).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

