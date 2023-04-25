AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $5.13. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 6,147,764 shares changing hands.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

