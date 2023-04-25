ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of ATI worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ATI during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1,116.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE ATI opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

