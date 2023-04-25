AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock worth $47,056,782. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

