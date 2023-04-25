AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.
AN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of AN opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock worth $47,056,782. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
