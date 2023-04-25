AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $173.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $250.98.
AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.