Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 508.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 92,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.