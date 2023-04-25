Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $927.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $8.00 or 0.00028293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $927.75 million and $33.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,252.95 or 0.99963444 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,018,503 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,018,503.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.76311833 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $34,254,708.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.