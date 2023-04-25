B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.89. The stock had a trading volume of 505,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

