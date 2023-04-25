B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 60.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $504.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,895. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

