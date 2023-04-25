B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in WestRock by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 889,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,577,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 808,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in WestRock by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WestRock by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1,255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 599,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 687,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,562. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

