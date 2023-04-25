B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLK traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $666.19. 90,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $672.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $688.97. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

