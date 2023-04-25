B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 153 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.94. The stock had a trading volume of 155,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.