B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 153 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.94. The stock had a trading volume of 155,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.52.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
- PepsiCo Bubbles To All-Time High, More to Come
- 12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Can High-Yield Whirlpool Spin Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.