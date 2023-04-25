B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 334 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,274,252. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.