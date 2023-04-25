B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 81 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, reaching $266.29. 12,340,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,696,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.16, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

