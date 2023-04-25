B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 565,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,511. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $35.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

