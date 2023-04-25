B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.34. 53,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,246. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $386.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

