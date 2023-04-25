Badger DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.36 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $50.92 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00009685 BTC on exchanges.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,202,242 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

