Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Baidu from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.30.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

