Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.