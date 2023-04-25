Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

