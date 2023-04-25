Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.48

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 46970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.