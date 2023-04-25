Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 706,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

