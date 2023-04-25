Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,114,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 1,620,114 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

