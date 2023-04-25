Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of BSMX stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.