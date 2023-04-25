Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $78,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

