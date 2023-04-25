Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,052,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,853,758. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.