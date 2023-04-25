Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

