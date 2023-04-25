Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.