Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.80

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 11161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Banner

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.