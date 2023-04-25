Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

