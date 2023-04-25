Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 4,335 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
LYB opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
