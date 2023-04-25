Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $369.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

About Linde



Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

