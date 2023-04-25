Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $187.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.74. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $228.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

