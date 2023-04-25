Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.28% of 3M worth $184,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.5 %

MMM opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.77.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.