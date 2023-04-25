Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.88.

BIIB opened at $288.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.99 and a 200 day moving average of $280.87. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

