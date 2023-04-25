Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.12% of Align Technology worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loup Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $9,409,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $363.06 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $378.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.66 and a 200-day moving average of $256.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.