Barclays Lowers Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,280

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.85) to GBX 2,280 ($28.48) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Victrex Trading Down 0.1 %

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,658 ($20.71) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,682.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,701.81. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,510.30 ($18.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,896.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victrex

Victrex Company Profile

In other news, insider Janet E. Ashdown acquired 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($23.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,481.25 ($24,330.27). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,056 shares of company stock worth $1,977,218. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

