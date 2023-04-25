Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.45

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 179815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,297.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 20,466 shares of company stock worth $161,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

