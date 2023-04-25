Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,706,259 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,472,012 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 3.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 2.72% of Barrick Gold worth $819,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

GOLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,084. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

