Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOLD. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.07 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,144 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 466,263 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 807.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,016 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

