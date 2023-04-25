BayCom Corp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million.

BCML stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.69. BayCom has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in BayCom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BayCom by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.

