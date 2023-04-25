Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Becton, Dickinson and has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $260.93. The company had a trading volume of 759,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,954. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.