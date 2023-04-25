BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.50

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 7899032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.