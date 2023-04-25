BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.68

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.68 and last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 28994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of -0.49.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

