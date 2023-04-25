Benchmark Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.67.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $136.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.