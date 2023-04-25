Benchmark Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.67.
NYSE SPOT opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $136.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
