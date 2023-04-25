Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $269.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.94. Big Lots has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $35.33.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.46%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 56.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

