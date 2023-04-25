Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Price Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.38 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.