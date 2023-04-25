Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $464.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.
Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.68.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
