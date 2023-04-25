Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 85,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.65. 2,325,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,725. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

